Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.96

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 9637831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNSL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Consolidated Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Consolidated Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $642.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $338.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Consolidated Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.3874 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.49%. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -369.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc provides business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

