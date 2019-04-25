Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 248.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,023 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $948.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Consol Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 9.99%. Consol Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Consol Energy news, SVP James J. Mccaffrey sold 1,738 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $66,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

