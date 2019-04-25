Conning Inc. Has $447,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 216,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 65.6% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 88,485 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 33,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

