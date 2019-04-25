Conning Inc. Buys 270 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in United Continental by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

UAL opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/conning-inc-buys-270-shares-of-united-continental-holdings-inc-ual.html.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.