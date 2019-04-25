Concho Resources (CXO) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Concho Resources from an equal rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $174.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.64.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $121.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 55.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.51 per share, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,757.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $749,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,834. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 108.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

