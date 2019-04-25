Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 434.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $570.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.96 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

