Comparing Glaukos (GKOS) and Presbia (LENS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Presbia shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Glaukos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Glaukos and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -7.14% -8.24% -7.08% Presbia N/A -396.87% -211.38%

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Glaukos and Presbia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 3 5 0 2.63 Presbia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Glaukos currently has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.01%. Presbia has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,775.00%. Given Presbia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Presbia is more favorable than Glaukos.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glaukos and Presbia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $181.28 million 14.26 -$12.95 million ($0.37) -191.92 Presbia $20,000.00 275.68 -$16.99 million N/A N/A

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Presbia.

Summary

Presbia beats Glaukos on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent that is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product, which uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and other 16 countries, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Presbia Company Profile

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

