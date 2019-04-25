Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Stake Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,142,000 after acquiring an additional 114,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM opened at $105.04 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $79.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.47.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $715,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 22,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $2,367,189.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,535 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,236 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/columbia-sportswear-colm-stake-lowered-by-eqis-capital-management-inc.html.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.