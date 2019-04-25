Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $68.86 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $1,217,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,111,293 shares in the company, valued at $76,245,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $402,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,449. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

