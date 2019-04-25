Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.62. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

NYSE CL opened at $68.86 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In related news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,500,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,104,803.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 6,060 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $402,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,449. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,436,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,804,000 after buying an additional 7,236,342 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5,779.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,529,852 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,576,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,873 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

