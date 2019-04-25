Coinvest Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $597.00 (COIN)

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Coinvest token can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Coinvest has a market cap of $347,257.00 and approximately $597.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinvest has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinvest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00416130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00957893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00185374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001304 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinvest Token Profile

Coinvest was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,845 tokens. The official website for Coinvest is coinve.st . The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Coinvest is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ . Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinvest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinvest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinvest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.