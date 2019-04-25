CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) to post sales of $65.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.32 million. CNX Midstream Partners reported sales of $63.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $304.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.20 million to $370.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $366.11 million, with estimates ranging from $318.84 million to $489.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 52.22% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million.

CNXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE CNXM traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.69. 1,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,246. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $992.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.3732 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other news, Chairman N J. Deiuliis bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $99,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $96,250,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 218.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 700,872 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 464.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 847,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 697,006 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 811,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 571,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,057,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,765,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

