CMC Financial Group Buys Shares of 69,638 PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl (PXMG)

CMC Financial Group bought a new position in PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl (BMV:PXMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000. PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl makes up about 3.7% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,104,000.

Get PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl alerts:

PXMG stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/cmc-financial-group-buys-shares-of-69638-powershares-fundamentl-pr-md-grwth-prtfl-pxmg.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl (BMV:PXMG).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.