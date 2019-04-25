Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Clearwater Paper also posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $428.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:CLW opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

