Clean Yield Group Has $416,000 Position in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Goldcorp by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Vertical Research cut Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of NYSE GG opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Goldcorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.36 million. Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 136.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

