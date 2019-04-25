Clean Yield Group Has $2.75 Million Stake in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in HCP were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in HCP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 75,247,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,527,000 after buying an additional 196,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,146,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,861,000 after buying an additional 1,830,425 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in HCP by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,898,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 5,935,752 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in HCP by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,036,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,050,000 after buying an additional 5,960,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HCP by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,704,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,971,000 after buying an additional 9,792,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.46. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

