CIT Group (CIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.11 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

CIT Group stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 997 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $48,504.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CIT Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,161,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,275,000 after acquiring an additional 385,674 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its position in CIT Group by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 3,732,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,858 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in CIT Group by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,790,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CIT Group by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,618,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,948,000 after acquiring an additional 704,217 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.26.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

