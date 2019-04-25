Cimarex Energy (XEC) Given a $75.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) has been given a $75.00 price objective by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

XEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $624.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $508,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 125.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2,358.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

