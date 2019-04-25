CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) vs. Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) Financial Review

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $197.72 million 4.14 $1.12 million N/A N/A Hunt Companies Finance Trust $58.96 million 1.39 -$5.47 million ($0.31) -11.13

CIM Commercial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Volatility & Risk

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out -90.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust 0.57% 0.30% 0.08% Hunt Companies Finance Trust -10.76% 7.32% 0.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.9% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CIM Commercial Trust and Hunt Companies Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hunt Companies Finance Trust is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Summary

Hunt Companies Finance Trust beats CIM Commercial Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

