Cigna (CI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $171.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cigna’s acquisition of Express Scripts is likely to fuel long-term growth. A robust Global Supplemental business, growing Government business and increasing membership should drive revenues. Along with top-line growth, Cigna has been able to maintain bottom-line profitability as well. Its strong capital position enables investment in business. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. An increase in leverage might pose financial risk. Rise in operating expenses may weigh on margins. Suspension of share buyback due to the acquisition of Express Scripts might weigh on the bottom line.”

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $154.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $1,655,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cigna by 42,687.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $737,238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cigna by 1,413.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $704,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,030 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Cigna by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,456,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $846,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

