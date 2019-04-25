Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Holdings Decreased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $489.00 to $647.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $725.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $658.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $573.14.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,188 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $807,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,480,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total value of $11,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $31,629,459. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $709.75 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.37 and a 1 year high of $721.21. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

