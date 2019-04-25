Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSSE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,529. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

