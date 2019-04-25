Cherokee (NASDAQ:CHKE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Cherokee had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. Cherokee updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cherokee stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. Cherokee has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Get Cherokee alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cherokee stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ:CHKE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 2.40% of Cherokee worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHKE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cherokee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherokee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cherokee (CHKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/cherokee-chke-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Cherokee

Cherokee Inc markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or licenses Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, Sideout Sport, and other brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherokee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherokee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.