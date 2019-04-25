Charles R. Schwab Sells 250,000 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $11,322,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SCHW opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 488.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 36,385 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

