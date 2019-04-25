CGI (GIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.49

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.49 and last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 8250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 106,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 613.6% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in CGI by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

