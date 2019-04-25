Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $34,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,567,000 after purchasing an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,078,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,165 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,829,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,593,000 after purchasing an additional 342,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4,852.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,597,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

