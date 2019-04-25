Centurion (CNT) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $18,013.00 and $23.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004570 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

