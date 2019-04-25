Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Director John C. Dean Sells 20,000 Shares

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director John C. Dean sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $103,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.02. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $31.61.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

