Central Federal (CFBK) Posts Earnings Results

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Shares of CFBK remained flat at $$12.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.64. Central Federal has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director David L. Royer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

