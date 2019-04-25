Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 119.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 110.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Centene by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.

Shares of CNC opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

