Centene (CNC) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.35.

NYSE CNC opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Centene has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 33,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Centene by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

