Centamin (CEE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.39

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 9400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91.

Centamin (TSE:CEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$242.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centamin PLC will post 0.0599999966896553 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 195.31%.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

