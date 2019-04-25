Celgene (CELG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. Celgene’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Celgene updated its FY19 guidance to $10.60-10.80 EPS.

Shares of CELG stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $93.92. 5,166,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,452,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Celgene has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $95.44. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CELG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Celgene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

