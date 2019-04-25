Celestica (CLS) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CLS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,012. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Celestica had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 10,347.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

