Celestica (CLS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

CLS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

NYSE CLS traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $7.31. 1,534,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Celestica had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $16,836,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 22,173,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,033 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Celestica by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,891,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 353,751 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 915,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 283,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Celestica by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,759,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 278,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

