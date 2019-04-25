Capstar Financial (CSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 11.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 39,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,239. The firm has a market cap of $278.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

CSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 300,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Capstar Financial (CSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/capstar-financial-cstr-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-02-eps.html.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.