Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CFFN opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $57.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $182,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

