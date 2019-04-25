Capital Innovations LLC Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.6% of Capital Innovations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $290,220,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,063,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after buying an additional 5,794,865 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,639,000 after buying an additional 3,199,874 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $58,926,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,958,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after buying an additional 1,800,095 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 102,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,979. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2821 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Edward Jones cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/capital-innovations-llc-takes-position-in-canadian-natural-resources-ltd-cnq.html.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.