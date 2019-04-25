Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Buy Rating for CVS Health (CVS)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $73.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

