Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 154 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

CNI stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.06. 54,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,457. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4026 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/canandaigua-national-bank-trust-co-sells-154-shares-of-canadian-national-railway-cni.html.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.