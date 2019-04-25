Canadian National Railway (CNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.32 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,024,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,708,379,000 after buying an additional 497,662 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,419,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,522,000 after purchasing an additional 217,901 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,642,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,340,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,515,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,078,000 after acquiring an additional 992,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

