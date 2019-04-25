Cambria Africa (CMB) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). 679,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 254,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15.

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

