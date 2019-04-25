California Resources (CRC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of California Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 4.76. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.79 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of California Resources by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

