California Resources (CRC) Shares Gap Up to $28.33

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $28.33. California Resources shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 42385 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 4.76.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.50. California Resources had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in California Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

