Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 115,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,092,804. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $150,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 97,460 shares of company stock worth $840,337 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

