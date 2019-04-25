Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 115,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,092,804. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $150,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 97,460 shares of company stock worth $840,337 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.
