Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.90, but opened at $66.70. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $67.97, with a volume of 125627 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 66,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $4,126,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,663,810.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $4,805,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,227 shares of company stock valued at $21,982,062. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/cadence-design-systems-cdns-shares-gap-up-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.