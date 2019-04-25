Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

CDNS stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $2,599,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,873,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $193,268.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,002.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,227 shares of company stock worth $21,982,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 33,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $5,239,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

