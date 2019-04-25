C J Advisory Inc Invests $947,000 in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) Stock

C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of C J Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,811 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

