Business First Bancshares (BFST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

BFST traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $24.47. 2,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,824. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Jerome Sr Vascocu, Sr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $144,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Jerome Sr Vascocu, Sr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $483,829.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

