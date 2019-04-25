BUDDY (BUD) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

BUDDY (CURRENCY:BUD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. BUDDY has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $51,281.00 worth of BUDDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUDDY token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Hotbit. During the last week, BUDDY has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BUDDY alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.51 or 0.09805039 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001822 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011836 BTC.

BUDDY Profile

BUDDY (BUD) is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. BUDDY’s total supply is 67,000,000,000 tokens. BUDDY’s official message board is medium.com/@BuddyWorks . The Reddit community for BUDDY is /r/buddyhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUDDY’s official website is investors.buddy.cloud . BUDDY’s official Twitter account is @BuddyGit

BUDDY Token Trading

BUDDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUDDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUDDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUDDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BUDDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUDDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.